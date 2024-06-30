Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Tenaris Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. 2,445,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,044. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

