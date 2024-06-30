Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,000 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Embraer comprises about 1.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Embraer worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after buying an additional 292,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Embraer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 127,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 3,430,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,748. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

