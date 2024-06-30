Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $9.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.70. 3,496,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,565. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.06.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

