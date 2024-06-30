Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Flex accounts for approximately 1.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,543,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $6,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $6,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $54,325.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.