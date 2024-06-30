Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.60 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Denison Mines Trading Down 5.2 %

DNN opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $1,758,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 78.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 351,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 154,509 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 53.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $602,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

