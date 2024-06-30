Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 911.0 days.

Shares of DWVYF stock remained flat at $29.30 on Friday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. Derwent London has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $29.30.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

