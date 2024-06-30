Desjardins Comments on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.62.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$76.77 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$64.82 and a 12-month high of C$87.27. The company has a market cap of C$73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

