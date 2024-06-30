Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Deswell Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Deswell Industries stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. Deswell Industries has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $2.88.

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter.

Deswell Industries Announces Dividend

About Deswell Industries

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 8.1%.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

