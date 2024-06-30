Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays lowered PZ Cussons to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.41) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 141 ($1.79).
PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
