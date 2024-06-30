dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.93 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.93 million and approximately $10,967.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00119343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009188 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,033,508 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99190761 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $23,479.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

