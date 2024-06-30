Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $170.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $144.00.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR stock opened at $152.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $108.68 and a one year high of $154.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,143,000 after acquiring an additional 182,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,658,000 after purchasing an additional 282,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

