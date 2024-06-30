Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

DLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE DLR opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.68. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $108.68 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,716,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after buying an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

