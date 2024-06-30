Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,020 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,115,000 after buying an additional 600,275 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,728,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,583,000 after purchasing an additional 213,455 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,792,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 112,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,511,000 after buying an additional 1,448,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.85. 178,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $59.52.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.