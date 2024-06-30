Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 26.37% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,167. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.1741 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

