Douglas J. Flint Acquires 11,612 Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 11,612 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £17,301.88 ($21,948.34).

LON ABDN opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.88) on Friday. abrdn plc has a one year low of GBX 134.60 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 238 ($3.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.95. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.25, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

