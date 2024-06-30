Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Drax Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DRXGY remained flat at $13.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 970. Drax Group has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

