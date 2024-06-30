Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 113.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.84. 1,254,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $102.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.64.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
