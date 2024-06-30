Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 113.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.84. 1,254,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $102.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.