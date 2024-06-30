Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $553.00. 6,150,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $574.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

