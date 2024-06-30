Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $989,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,841 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,547,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.82 and its 200-day moving average is $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $222.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

