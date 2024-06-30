Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 255 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.69. 8,997,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,318. The company has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

