Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.11. The company had a trading volume of 347,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

