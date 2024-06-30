Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.01. 426,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,868. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

