Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.89. 35,025,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,331,016. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.