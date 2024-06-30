e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.36

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.36 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 2,518,125 shares trading hands.

e-therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 22.20. The stock has a market cap of £52.59 million, a PE ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.38.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

