eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 256,906 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,604 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,191 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.72. 7,190,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,904. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.