Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the May 31st total of 985,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 743,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ecovyst Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Ecovyst stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. 5,323,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,493. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05.
Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ecovyst
Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.
