Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 390.65% from the company’s previous close.

Edesa Biotech Price Performance

EDSA stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $8.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

