Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 41,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EDBL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 64,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,302. Edible Garden has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($13.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,255.04%. The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

