Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 5.4 %

Educational Development stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.