Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Down 5.4 %
Educational Development stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.