Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

