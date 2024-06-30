Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EGTYF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

