Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Eguana Technologies Price Performance
Shares of EGTYF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
