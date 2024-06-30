ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Update

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ENEOS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JXHLY opened at C$10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.96. ENEOS has a twelve month low of C$6.75 and a twelve month high of C$10.43.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

