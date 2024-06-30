Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.31

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.31 and traded as low as C$8.19. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 369,068 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.
View Our Latest Research Report on EFR
Energy Fuels Stock Performance
Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of C$34.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.95 million. Research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Fuels
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.