Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.31

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.31 and traded as low as C$8.19. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 369,068 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EFR

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 41.27 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -75.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of C$34.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.95 million. Research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.