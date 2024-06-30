EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.50.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EnerSys

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $103.52 on Thursday. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 2,444.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,881 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in EnerSys by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in EnerSys by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,412,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.