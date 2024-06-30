Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,588,500 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 1,209,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.1 days.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance
ESVIF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,697. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.78.
About Ensign Energy Services
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.