Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,588,500 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 1,209,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.1 days.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

ESVIF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,697. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

