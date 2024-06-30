Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $99.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.01. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $192.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

