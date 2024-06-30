ERC20 (ERC20) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $133.62 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 71.6% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $133.62 million and approximately $7.18 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,997.97 or 0.99988325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012653 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00077070 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0667852 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.