Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $0.89 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $68.13 million and approximately $713,871.19 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,544.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.78 or 0.00628449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00120910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00037899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.00274427 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00044115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00071968 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,122,156 coins and its circulating supply is 76,122,021 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.