Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Short Interest Update

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Ero Copper Price Performance
ERO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 256,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,850. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.20. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
