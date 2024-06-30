Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Short Interest Update

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 256,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,850. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.20. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 39.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,121,095 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Ero Copper by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 503,972 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ero Copper by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 461,998 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $5,763,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 23.1% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 344,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.