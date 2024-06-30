Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

EPRT stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 157,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 37,729 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 480.4% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 263,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.