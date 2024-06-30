Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Short Interest Up 72.0% in June

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,542,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ethema Health Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRST traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,183,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,775,364. Ethema Health has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. The company operates through two segments, Rental Operations and In-Patient Services. It also operates addiction treatment centers. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017.

