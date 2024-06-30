Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Short Interest Up 72.0% in June

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,542,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ethema Health Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GRST traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,183,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,775,364. Ethema Health has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
About Ethema Health
