Ethereum Classic Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $23.27 or 0.00037828 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.44 billion and approximately $83.71 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,525.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.11 or 0.00629184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00121209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.57 or 0.00273987 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00043957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00072265 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,729,998 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

