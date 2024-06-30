Ethereum Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $409.48 billion and approximately $7.40 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $3,407.03 or 0.05532278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00045419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,187,118 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.