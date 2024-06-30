Evercore ISI Cuts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $78.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26. American International Group has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American International Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after buying an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

