Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,842,100 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 3,479,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.0 days.

OTCMKTS CAHPF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. 63,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,995. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $2.81.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

