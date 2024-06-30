Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Experian Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 52,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,249. Experian has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.