EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 221.84% from the stock’s current price.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EYPT opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $453.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.59. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.