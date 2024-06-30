Family CFO Inc Acquires 6,025 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

DFIV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.94. 616,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

