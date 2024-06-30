Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,000 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the May 31st total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of FMAO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. 96,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMAO shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,525,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

