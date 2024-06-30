FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $333.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $333.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $299.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.36. FedEx has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $302.41. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,810 shares of company stock worth $32,924,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.