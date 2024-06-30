Fetch.ai Price Reaches $1.42 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002235 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $144.81 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00047199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

